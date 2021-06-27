argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $332.15.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $313.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth about $121,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in argenx by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in argenx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in argenx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.