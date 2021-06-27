Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,097 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $70,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.