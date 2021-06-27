Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of ADM opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

