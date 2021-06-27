Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aptiv by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $79,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $155.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $73.94 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

