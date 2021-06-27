Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.