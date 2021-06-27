Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

