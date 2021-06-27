Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.59, but opened at $40.49. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.11.

About Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.