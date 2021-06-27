Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Earnings Results

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-2.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.