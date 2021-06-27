APA (NASDAQ:APA) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Critical Contrast

APA (NASDAQ:APA) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of APA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares APA and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA -0.06% -48.58% -0.11% GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares APA and GrowMax Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $4.44 billion 1.89 -$4.86 billion ($1.08) -20.56 GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A

GrowMax Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for APA and GrowMax Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 10 10 1 2.57 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

APA presently has a consensus price target of $23.18, suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%. Given APA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Risk & Volatility

APA has a beta of 4.93, meaning that its stock price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APA beats GrowMax Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

