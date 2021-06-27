Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANFGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Shares of ANFGF opened at $20.50 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.51.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
