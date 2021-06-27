ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.48. 1,404,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. ANSYS has a one year low of $277.13 and a one year high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.46.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

