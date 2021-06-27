Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.75

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.75 and traded as low as C$9.53. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 181,515 shares traded.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Andrew Peller from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$341.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.43.

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

