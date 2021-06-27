Analyzing Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) & ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) and ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pharming Group and ObsEva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ObsEva 1 1 3 0 2.40

ObsEva has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 291.03%. Given ObsEva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ObsEva is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharming Group and ObsEva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $212.10 million 3.55 $37.74 million $0.58 20.22 ObsEva $20,000.00 8,977.80 -$82.97 million ($1.67) -1.87

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than ObsEva. ObsEva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharming Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Pharming Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of ObsEva shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and ObsEva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group N/A N/A N/A ObsEva N/A -312.89% -98.06%

Summary

Pharming Group beats ObsEva on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre- eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women. It also is developing Ebopiprant, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age; and Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

