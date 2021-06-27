Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target at $35.14

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

URBN opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

