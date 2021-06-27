Analysts Set Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) PT at $95.71

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.71.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $102.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.43. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 32,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,919,241.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,190,774.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,865 shares of company stock worth $21,040,129 in the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.