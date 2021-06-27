Analysts Set Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Price Target at $60.67

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLMA. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,258.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

