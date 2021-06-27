Analysts Set New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) PT at $45.67

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after purchasing an additional 871,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,820,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,308,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 679.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 239,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

