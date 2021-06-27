Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) PT at $198.78

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $178.59. The stock had a trading volume of 546,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,188. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.55. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro has a 12-month low of $111.87 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 204,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.