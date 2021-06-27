Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target at $596.65

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the forty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $596.65.
Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Netflix stock traded up $9.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $527.07. 5,299,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix has a 12 month low of $432.14 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $501.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
