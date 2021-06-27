Analysts Set Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,145. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.37.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

