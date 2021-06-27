Analysts Set Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Target Price at $15.80

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

WIFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.97.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.05 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,971,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

