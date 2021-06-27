Analysts Expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will post sales of $17.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $84.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock valued at $55,685,384. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLDR opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

