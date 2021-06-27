Analysts Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $1.31. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,032,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,679. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

