Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after buying an additional 495,226 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,872,000 after buying an additional 275,200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $14,784,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $14,219,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $13,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

