Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Employers reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIG. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EIG traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $42.57. 247,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Employers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Employers by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

