Analysts Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report sales of $147.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.30 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $583.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.10 million to $585.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $597.83 million, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $1,936,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 292,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. 576,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $693.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.