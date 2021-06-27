Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. 5,093,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.