Analysts Expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.02. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of -0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

