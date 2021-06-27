Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Announce -$3.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce earnings per share of ($3.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.63). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($2.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($13.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.13) to ($11.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($9.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.34) to ($6.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.56. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $57.66 and a one year high of $106.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after buying an additional 76,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.