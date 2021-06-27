Analysts Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report $265.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.80 million and the highest is $276.00 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $448.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

ASB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. 19,851,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $638,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,798.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Associated Banc by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

