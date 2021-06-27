Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post $0.81 EPS

Brokerages predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

