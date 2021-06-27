Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.63 Million

Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce sales of $22.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $100.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $102.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $201.73 million, with estimates ranging from $177.19 million to $226.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

TXMD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 10,176,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,198,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $471.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

In related news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

