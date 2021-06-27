Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.21 Million

Brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to report sales of $15.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.03 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $61.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 million to $62.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%.

Several research firms have commented on SCM. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,507. The firm has a market cap of $253.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 454,187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.