Analysts Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of RPM opened at $88.74 on Friday. RPM International has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $99.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in RPM International by 66.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after buying an additional 247,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in RPM International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 277.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

