Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of DOC stock remained flat at $$18.98 during trading on Friday. 2,575,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 32.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

