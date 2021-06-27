Analysts Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.07. 789,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $115.41 and a 1 year high of $180.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.