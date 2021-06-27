Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post -$1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($1.12). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.60. 3,757,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,712. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 603.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

