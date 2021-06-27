Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Post -$1.35 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($1.12). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.67) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.60. 3,757,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,712. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 603.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.