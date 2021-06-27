Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report $146.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.70 million and the lowest is $145.40 million. Lindsay reported sales of $123.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $535.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $572.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $592.77 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $648.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $160.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $179.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 43.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,824,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the first quarter worth $1,704,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

