Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Post $0.90 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.95. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

ITT traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.52. 625,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a one year low of $55.20 and a one year high of $101.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

