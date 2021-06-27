Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $48.24. 517,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,622. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.99. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,728 shares of company stock worth $686,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Green Dot by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

