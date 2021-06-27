Analysts Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

GMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of GMTX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,188. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 13.69.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $78,945,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,783,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,615,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,982,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

