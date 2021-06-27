Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Post -$1.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.82) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.70). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $4.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.35) to ($10.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.84) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $18,182,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 200,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 132,369 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after acquiring an additional 120,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. 537,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,128. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

