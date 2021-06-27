Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.12. Duke Energy posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.72. 3,236,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,088. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 929.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

