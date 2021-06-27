Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Million

Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce sales of $5.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.27 million and the lowest is $5.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $4.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $24.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $26.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.20 million, with estimates ranging from $25.79 million to $36.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,890. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $233.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 245,533 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

