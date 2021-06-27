Analysts Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,241,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,740,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

