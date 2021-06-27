Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,133 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $67.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

