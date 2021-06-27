America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $146.66. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $144.69, with a volume of 152,332 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.71. The firm has a market cap of $956.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 28.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

