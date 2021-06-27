American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,939 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.18% of American Water Works worth $48,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $155.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.84 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

