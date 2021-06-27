America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.80 million, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.55. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 19.97%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

