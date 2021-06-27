Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,316.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

